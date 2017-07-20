DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)
DBCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
367.00INR
10:31am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs367.40
Open
Rs367.10
Day's High
Rs370.10
Day's Low
Rs365.20
Volume
253,589
Avg. Vol
59,333
52-wk High
Rs401.95
52-wk Low
Rs322.00
About
D. B. Corp Limited is a print media company, which is engaged in the sale of newspapers and magazines, and advertisement revenue. The Company also has a presence in radio and digital sectors. Its segments include Printing/Publishing, Radio, Event, Internet and Power. Its Printing/Publishing segment includes newspaper, magazines... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.57
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,132.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|183.95
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|2.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.03
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.72
|14.09
BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol June quarter net profit up about 6 pct
* Consol June quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees