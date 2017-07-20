Edition:
DB Corp Ltd (DBCL.NS)

National Stock Exchange of India

367.00INR
10:31am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs367.40
Open
Rs367.10
Day's High
Rs370.10
Day's Low
Rs365.20
Volume
253,589
Avg. Vol
59,333
52-wk High
Rs401.95
52-wk Low
Rs322.00

D. B. Corp Limited is a print media company, which is engaged in the sale of newspapers and magazines, and advertisement revenue. The Company also has a presence in radio and digital sectors. Its segments include Printing/Publishing, Radio, Event, Internet and Power. Its Printing/Publishing segment includes newspaper, magazines... (more)

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,132.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.95
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 2.16

P/E (TTM): -- 22.03 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 3.72 14.09

BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol June quarter net profit up about 6 pct

* Consol June quarter net profit 1.10 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's DB Corp consol March-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 5.17 billion rupees

18 May 2017
