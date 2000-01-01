Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)
DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.06EUR
3:17pm BST
9.06EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.12%)
€0.01 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€9.05
€9.05
Open
€9.01
€9.01
Day's High
€9.22
€9.22
Day's Low
€9.01
€9.01
Volume
120,457
120,457
Avg. Vol
297,287
297,287
52-wk High
€9.85
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63
€2.63
About
Derichebourg SA is a France-based company that specializes in service provision. It operates as a holding company of the group and offers services through three divisions: environmental services, airport services and service to businesses. Environmental services division operates via Derichebourg Environnement and provides... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,466.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|163.88
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.35
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.75
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.11
|14.09