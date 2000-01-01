Edition:
Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

DBG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.06EUR
3:17pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
€9.05
Open
€9.01
Day's High
€9.22
Day's Low
€9.01
Volume
120,457
Avg. Vol
297,287
52-wk High
€9.85
52-wk Low
€2.63

Chart for

About

Derichebourg SA is a France-based company that specializes in service provision. It operates as a holding company of the group and offers services through three divisions: environmental services, airport services and service to businesses. Environmental services division operates via Derichebourg Environnement and provides... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,466.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 163.88
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.35 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.75 10.90
ROE: -- 7.11 14.09

