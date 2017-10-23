Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE)

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, BNY Mellon Oct 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Deutsche Bank hires Asia tech investment banking head from StanC HONG KONG Deutsche Bank AG has hired Neel Laungani as its new head of technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) investment banking for Asia Pacific from Standard Chartered , betting on a surge in acquisition and capital market activities.

Deutsche Bank hires Asia tech investment banking head from StanC HONG KONG, Oct 23 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Neel Laungani as its new head of technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) investment banking for Asia Pacific from Standard Chartered, betting on a surge in acquisition and capital market activities.

Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union FRANKFURT Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank may strike in wage row - union FRANKFURT, Oct 22 Workers at Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank are threatening to stage a strike over a wage dispute, labour union Verdi said on Sunday, ahead of a round of negotiations due to start on Monday.

BRIEF-Apex Fund Services acquires Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business * Apex Fund Services announces acquisition of Deutsche Bank's alternative fund services business

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources * IPO could value unit at 8 bln euros (Adds background, details)

Deutsche Bank asks banks to pitch for asset management IPO - sources FRANKFURT, Oct 17 Deutsche Bank has asked banks to pitch for roles the planned 2 billion euro ($2.35 billion) initial public offering of its asset management business, two people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

MOVES-Huchro heads to Deutsche for credit trading LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Paul Huchro has been made global head of investment grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank. He was previously head of US flow credit trading at Goldman Sachs from 2010 to 2016. He will also head up high yield credit trading in the US and Europe.