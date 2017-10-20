DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study * DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​

DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study DBV Technologies SA said on Friday its peanut allergy treatment did not meet the main goal in a highly anticipated late-stage study, sending its U.S.-listed shares sharply down.

UPDATE 1-DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study Oct 20 DBV Technologies SA said on Friday its peanut allergy treatment did not meet the main goal in a highly anticipated late-stage study, sending its U.S.-listed shares sharply down.

DBV Technologies peanut allergy drug fails key study Oct 20 Drug developer DBV Technologies SA said on Friday its peanut allergy treatment did not meet the main goal in a highly anticipated late-stage study.

BRIEF-DBV Technologies completes blinded period in REALISE study of Viaskin Peanut * REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BLINDED PERIOD IN REALISE STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT

BRIEF-DBV Technologies completes enrollment in Phase III extension study of Viaskin Peanut * REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN PHASE III EXTENSION STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT

BRIEF-DBV Technologies initiates phase III study of Viaskin peanut * REG-DBV TECHNOLOGIES INITIATES PHASE III STUDY OF VIASKIN PEANUT IN PEANUT-ALLERGIC PATIENTS ONE TO THREE YEARS OF AGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

BRIEF-DBV Technologies H1 net loss widens to EUR 72.5 million * CASH POSITION: CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017, WERE €198.7 MILLION‍​

BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors * DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors