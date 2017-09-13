Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.L)

Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss LONDON British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

UPDATE 1-Halfords names Dixons Carphone executive as new boss LONDON, Sept 13 British bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords on Wednesday named Dixons Carphone executive Graham Stapleton as its new chief executive with effect from January next year.

'Asleep on the job' - Dixons Carphone comes under fire from shareholders LONDON Private shareholders in Dixons Carphone berated the UK-based electricals and mobile phone retailer's board at its annual meeting on Thursday over a recent profit warning and a share price which has more than halved over the last year.

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 29 Aug 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Cyclicals boost European shares while Dixons Carphone plummets LONDON Gains by cyclical sectors helped push European stocks higher on Thursday while heavy losses in Dixons Carphone after a profit warning dominated trading.

