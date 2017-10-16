Edition:
DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

DCBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

181.00INR
10:32am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs182.40
Open
Rs183.35
Day's High
Rs183.70
Day's Low
Rs180.05
Volume
835,837
Avg. Vol
1,907,763
52-wk High
Rs213.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.20

About

DCB Bank Limited is a scheduled commercial bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury Operations segment includes all financial markets activities undertaken on behalf of the Bank's customers, trading, maintenance of reserve... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs57,153.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 307.77
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about DCBA.NS

BRIEF-DCB Bank Q2 NIM 4.22 pct‍​

* Says "remain cautious with respect to loan growth"‍​‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2if7XEv Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's DCB Bank Sept-qtr profit up 21 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 589 million rupees versus net profit of 484.9 million rupees last year

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's DCB Bank revises overnight MCLR to 8.35 pct w.e.f July 18

* Says revises overnight MCLR to 8.35 percent w.e.f July 18 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u3Vghm) Further company coverage:

18 Jul 2017

TABLE-DCB Bank Q1 net profit rises y/y

July 15 DCB Bank quarterly results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier (in million rupees unless stated otherwise) June 2017 June 2016 Net profit 652.2 470.3 Net NPA (%) 0.92 0.87 Source text: http://bit.ly/2tU8yyP NOTE: DCB is a private sector bank in India (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

15 Jul 2017

BRIEF-DCB Bank approves QIP issue price of 174 rupees per share

* Says approved QIP issue price of INR 174 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2plaEDL Further company coverage:

27 Apr 2017

Morning News Call - India, April 25

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief

25 Apr 2017

India's DCB Bank launches share sale to institutions

MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.

24 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates