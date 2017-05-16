Edition:
DCC PLC (DCC.L)

DCC.L on London Stock Exchange

7,205.00GBp
5:10pm BST
Change (% chg)

40.00 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7,165.00
Open
7,130.00
Day's High
7,225.00
Day's Low
7,130.00
Volume
99,144
Avg. Vol
177,787
52-wk High
7,595.00
52-wk Low
5,780.00

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing, distribution and business support services company. The Company has four operating segments: DCC Energy, DCC Technology, DCC Healthcare and DCC Environmental. The Company's DCC Energy segment operates through three businesses: liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Oil, and Retail and Fuel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,529.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 89.20
Dividend: 74.63
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

Latest News about DCC.L

DCC forecasts another year of profit growth after profit beat

Support services company DCC Plc said on Tuesday it expected another year of profit ahead after growth across its divisions helped it beat profit expectations for the year ended in March.

16 May 2017

