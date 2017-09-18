Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)
UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit
Dairy Crest Group Plc , Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.
BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees HY profit to be ahead of same period last year
* IN FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR WE EXPECT THAT COMBINED VOLUMES OF OUR FOUR KEY BRANDS - CATHEDRAL CITY, CLOVER, COUNTRY LIFE AND FRYLIGHT - WILL BE AHEAD OF LAST YEAR
Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal
Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.
BRIEF-Dairy Crest announces actuarial valuation agreed for Dairy Crest Group Pension Fund
* ACTUARIAL VALUATION AGREED FOR DAIRY CREST GROUP PENSION FUND
China's Sanyuan Foods, Fosun to buy France's St Hubert
SINGAPORE Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group plan to buy French margarine maker St Hubert for 625 million euros (558 million pounds), the companies said on Friday.
