Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

612.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Dairy Crest Group plc is a United Kingdom-based dairy company. The Company processes and markets branded dairy products. The Company's segments include Cheese & Functional Ingredients and Butters, Spreads & Oils. It produces and markets Cathedral City, a cheese brand, and the Davidstow cheddar brand. The Company manufactures... (more)

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): £858.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 141.38
Dividend: 16.30
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about DCG.L

UK's Dairy Crest expects higher half-year profit

Dairy Crest Group Plc , Britain's largest dairy food company, said on Monday it expected higher half-year profit due to increased sales of cheese, butter and spreads.

18 Sep 2017

Dairy Crest set for windfall from pension deal

Britain's Dairy Crest Group will report an exceptional gain of 125 million pounds ($164 million) in the current financial year after a change in the way in which its pension liabilities are calculated.

08 Sep 2017

China's Sanyuan Foods, Fosun to buy France's St Hubert

SINGAPORE Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group plan to buy French margarine maker St Hubert for 625 million euros (558 million pounds), the companies said on Friday.

28 Jul 2017

