DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)
DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
516.05INR
10:34am BST
516.05INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+0.46%)
Rs2.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs513.70
Rs513.70
Open
Rs516.90
Rs516.90
Day's High
Rs525.00
Rs525.00
Day's Low
Rs513.55
Rs513.55
Volume
98,036
98,036
Avg. Vol
146,133
146,133
52-wk High
Rs536.20
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35
Rs196.35
About
DCM Shriram Limited is engaged in the business of fertilizer, sugar and caustic soda. The Company's segments include Fertilisers, which manufactures urea; Chloro-Vinyl, which manufactures poly-vinyl chloride, carbide and chlor alkali products; Shriram Farm solutions, which trades di-ammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, super... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.