Edition:
United Kingdom

DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

DCMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

516.05INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs513.70
Open
Rs516.90
Day's High
Rs525.00
Day's Low
Rs513.55
Volume
98,036
Avg. Vol
146,133
52-wk High
Rs536.20
52-wk Low
Rs196.35

Chart for

About

DCM Shriram Limited is engaged in the business of fertilizer, sugar and caustic soda. The Company's segments include Fertilisers, which manufactures urea; Chloro-Vinyl, which manufactures poly-vinyl chloride, carbide and chlor alkali products; Shriram Farm solutions, which trades di-ammonium phosphate, muriate of potash, super... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.