Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)

BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies reports ‍HY adj HEPS of 46.8 cents/share​ * ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE 46.8 CENTS PER SHARE​

BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies ‍sees HY HEPS 34.8 pct-39.5 pct higher​ * ‍SEES HY HEPS OF BETWEEN 45.7C AND 47.3C, BEING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 34.8 PCT AND 39.5 PCT VERSUS A YEAR AGO ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: