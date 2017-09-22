Edition:
Dominion Diamond Corp (DDC.TO)

DDC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.93CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
$17.92
Open
$17.92
Day's High
$17.97
Day's Low
$17.92
Volume
51,277
Avg. Vol
178,598
52-wk High
$18.27
52-wk Low
$11.07

About

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company's segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,454.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 81.91
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 3.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about DDC.TO

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond gets court's nod for plan with Washington Companies

* Dominion Diamond receives court approval for arrangement with the Washington Companies

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond shareholders approve deal with The Washington Companies

* Dominion diamond shareholders approve transaction with The Washington Companies

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond shareholders approve takeover

* Shareholders approve takeover of company by The Washington Companies - Dominion Chairman Jim Gowans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-ISS and Glass Lewis support plan of arrangement between Dominion Diamond and The Washington Companies

* ISS and Glass Lewis support plan of arrangement between Dominion Diamond and The Washington Companies

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dominion Diamond reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Dominion Diamond reports fiscal 2018 second quarter results

06 Sep 2017

Patrick Evans to be new CEO of Canada's Dominion Diamond

Aug 9 Patrick Evans, the former chief executive of Mountain Province Diamonds, will become the new CEO of Dominion Diamond Corp once a deal to purchase the Canadian diamond company closes later this year, he said on Wednesday.

10 Aug 2017

De Beers diamond unit says open to doing deals

LONDON Anglo American's diamond unit De Beers is open to buying new assets at the right price, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, after the unit reported a 3 percent increase in underlying earnings.

27 Jul 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures set to open higher as oil gains

July 19 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices inched higher.

19 Jul 2017
