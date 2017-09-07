Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)
BRIEF-Debenhams says trading director Suzanne Harlow to step down
* SUZANNE HARLOW, GROUP TRADING DIRECTOR, WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXPLORE NEW OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE
UPDATE 2-Return to sales growth sends Next shares soaring
LONDON British clothing retailer Next returned to sales growth in its latest quarter, helped by warm weather in June and July and a surge in online sales, sending its shares sharply higher.
Irish consumers could face higher prices in 'hard Brexit'
DUBLIN Irish consumers could be forced to pay higher prices for everyday items if Britain's exit from the European Union leads to tariffs being imposed on goods coming into the country, a government report said on Wednesday.
FTSE stalls, Carpetright and Debenhams put UK consumer in spotlight
LONDON Britain's FTSE inched lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses among pharma stocks, while updates from Carpetright and Debenhams gave conflicting pictures of the health of British consumers as inflationary pressures start to bite.
In Amazon's shadow, hedge funds take aim at Brexit-hit retailers
LONDON Hedge funds have significantly stepped up bets against Britain's traditional high street retailers, as the sector struggles with online competition, worries about a stretched consumer and weakening sales and profits.
