Delta Corp Ltd (DELT.NS)

DELT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

246.15INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.60 (+4.06%)
Prev Close
Rs236.55
Open
Rs238.00
Day's High
Rs250.70
Day's Low
Rs238.00
Volume
8,581,689
Avg. Vol
3,594,748
52-wk High
Rs250.70
52-wk Low
Rs95.00

Delta Corp Limited is a holding company engaged in the operation of casino. Its segments include Real Estate, Gaming, Hospitality and Others. The Company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. It owns approximately three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

Overall

Beta: 2.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs56,947.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 267.11
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 0.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.11 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.86 10.90
ROE: -- 24.14 14.09

Latest News about DELT.NS

BRIEF-India's Delta Corp Sept-qtr consol profit rises

* Sept quarter consol net profit after tax 432.6 million rupees versus profit 322.5 million rupees year ago

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Delta Corp completes scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks with co

* Says completed scheme of amalgamation of Gauss Networks Pvt Ltd with co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vzToQD) Further company coverage:

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Delta Corp approves issue price of 155 rupees per share for QIP

* Says approved closure of QIP on may 16; approved issue price of INR 155 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pEQ0So) Further company coverage:

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Delta Corp approves floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share

* Says approved floor price of QIP at 162.78 rupees/share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3gs4m) Further company coverage:

11 May 2017
