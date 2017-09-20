DEN Networks Ltd (DENN.NS)
DENN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
84.00INR
10:34am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
Rs83.35
Open
Rs83.10
Day's High
Rs85.25
Day's Low
Rs82.45
Volume
101,228
Avg. Vol
257,178
52-wk High
Rs105.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.60
About
DEN Networks Limited is a cable television company. The Company is engaged in distribution of television channels through analog and digital cable distribution network, and provision of broadband service. Its segments include Cable, which consists of distribution and promotion of television channels and Broadband, which consists... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,895.46
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|195.78
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Den Networks gets NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit
* Says got NCLT approval for demerger of its broadband undertaking with unit (Skynet Cable Network Pvt Ltd) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fACAQC) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Den Networks June-qtr consol loss 154.1 mln rupees
* June quarter consol total income 3.22 billion rupees versus 2.79 billion rupees year ago Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uR8hNA) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Den Networks to sell entire stake in Macro Commerce to Pimex Broadcast
* Says sale of entire stake in Macro Commerce Pvt Ltd (subsidiary company) to Pimex Broadcast Private Limited