DEUTZ AG (DEZG.DE)

DEZG.DE on Xetra

7.09EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.03 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€7.12
Open
€7.12
Day's High
€7.12
Day's Low
€7.00
Volume
535,576
Avg. Vol
542,449
52-wk High
€7.87
52-wk Low
€4.15

About

DEUTZ AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through two segments: Compact Engines and Customized Solutions. The Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines for on-road and off-road applications, as well as various modular solutions. The Customized Solutions segment offers... (more)

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): €810.74
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 120.86
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 1.04

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

Deutz aims for hybrid, electric engines by 2020 -CEO

DUESSELDORF, Sept 28 Specialty diesel engine maker Deutz aims to expand its business to include hybrid and battery-powered engines from 2020, banking on an expected boom in demand for electric vehicles.

28 Sep 2017

Daily Briefing: G19 - Merkel's gamble

LONDON Often noted for her caution, Angela Merkel has taken a couple of big gambles with today's nervously watched G20 meeting.

07 Jul 2017

Sweden's Volvo sells stake in engine maker Deutz

STOCKHOLM Sweden's AB Volvo said on Friday it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.

07 Jul 2017

AB Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz

BERLIN Swedish truck maker AB Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG , the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.

07 Jul 2017

