Dividend 15 Split Corp (DFN.TO)
DFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.87CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.02 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$10.89
Open
$10.93
Day's High
$10.95
Day's Low
$10.87
Volume
63,928
Avg. Vol
67,469
52-wk High
$11.36
52-wk Low
$10.24
About
Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a Canada-based mutual fund that invests in a portfolio of dividend yielding common shares, including 15 Canadian companies. The Fund offers two types of shares: Preferred Shares and Class A Shares. Its investment objectives with respect to Preferred Shares are to provide holders with fixed cumulative... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.97
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$416.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|38.88
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|11.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.