Edition:
United Kingdom

Diageo PLC (DGE.L)

DGE.L on London Stock Exchange

2,579.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,579.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,331,281
52-wk High
2,616.00
52-wk Low
1,946.00

Chart for

About

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): £63,659.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,511.22
Dividend: 38.50
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

Latest News about DGE.L

Fitch Affirms Diageo at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Diageo plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-'/'F2' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed the senior unsecured ratings on Diageo's subsidiaries, Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Finance plc, Diageo Capital plc and Diageo Investment Corporation, at 'A-'/'F2'. The rating affirmation reflects Diageo's improved

23 Oct 2017

Exclusive - Trump selects Washington lawyer Joe Simons to head FTC: official

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has selected Joseph Simons, an antitrust attorney from a Washington law firm, to head the Federal Trade Commission, a White House official said on Wednesday.

19 Oct 2017

Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars

JOHANNESBURG Klippies and coke. Ricky Louw. Karate Water.

13 Oct 2017

Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars

JOHANNESBURG Klippies and coke. Ricky Louw. Karate Water.

13 Oct 2017

INSIGHT-Brandy chases whisky in South African spirit wars

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 Klippies and coke. Ricky Louw. Karate Water.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Diageo to invest 35 mln stg in Port Ellen And Brora distilleries

* PORT ELLEN AND BRORA ‍WILL BE BROUGHT BACK INTO PRODUCTION THROUGH A £35 MILLION INVESTMENT BY DIAGEO​

09 Oct 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

05 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Brown-Forman's Ratings at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brown-Forman Corporation's (Brown-Forman) ratings including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Brown-Forman's affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improving financial profile due to expectations for dec

20 Sep 2017

Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth

Diageo , the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending.

20 Sep 2017

Diageo expects second half to drive full-year growth

Diageo , the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, forecast stronger sales and profit growth in the second half of its financial year after a first half affected by negative factors in China and India and higher spending. The world's biggest spirits maker said earlier on Wednesday that its first-half sales growth would be hurt both by the Chinese New Year falling later than in 2017 and a ban on selling alcohol near Indian highways.

20 Sep 2017
» More DGE.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More DGE.L Market Views