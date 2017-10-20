Edition:
DHX Media Ltd (DHXb.TO)

DHXb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.34CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.18 (-3.98%)
Prev Close
$4.52
Open
$4.49
Day's High
$4.55
Day's Low
$4.30
Volume
206,491
Avg. Vol
339,673
52-wk High
$7.33
52-wk Low
$3.81

About

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.20
Market Cap(Mil.): $645.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 134.07
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -3.20 10.90
ROE: -- -3.49 14.09

Latest News about DHXb.TO

BRIEF-DHX MEDIA SAYS IS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL UNDISCLOSED INFORMATION RELATING TO COMPANY​

* ‍IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST BY MARKET SURVEILLANCE, HAS CONFIRMED THAT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL UNDISCLOSED INFORMATION RELATING TO COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video strike their largest deal to date for kids' content

* DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video strike their largest deal to date for kids' content

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dhx Media initiates strategic review, says exploring sale of co

* Has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider and evaluate various strategic alternatives available to company​

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-DHX Media qtrly ‍net loss $18.3 mln vs loss $1.7​ mln

* DHX Media Ltd - ‍peanuts' first year cost synergies on track; SG&A reduction program initiated​

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-DHX media has determined redemption price for its outstanding 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021

* Has determined redemption price for its outstanding 5.875% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-DHX Media announces redemption price for its 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021

* DHX Media announces redemption price for its 5.875% senior unsecured notes due December 2, 2021

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-DHX Media, Youku to launch new Teletubbies series in China

* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 May 2017

BRIEF-DHX Media enters amended agreement

* DHX Media -entered amended agreement to increase the size of its previously announced bought deal private placement of subscription receipts

10 May 2017

Snoopy moves in with the Teletubbies at DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd is buying the entertainment unit of Iconix Brand Group Inc for $345 million, adding the Peanuts comic strip and cartoon character Strawberry Shortcake to its roster of brands that includes "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies".

10 May 2017

UPDATE 3-Snoopy moves in with the Teletubbies at DHX Media

* Deal to be financed through cash, debt facility, pvt placement

10 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates