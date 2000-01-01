Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)
DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
776.85INR
10:36am BST
776.85INR
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.95 (+0.90%)
Rs6.95 (+0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs769.90
Rs769.90
Open
Rs775.00
Rs775.00
Day's High
Rs784.85
Rs784.85
Day's Low
Rs768.50
Rs768.50
Volume
186,290
186,290
Avg. Vol
399,285
399,285
52-wk High
Rs816.90
Rs816.90
52-wk Low
Rs177.90
Rs177.90
About
Dilip Buildcon Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of infrastructure facilities on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) basis. The Company undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the Company. It operates through construction and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs92,948.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|136.77
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09