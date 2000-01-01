Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)
DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
4.37EUR
9:08am BST
4.37EUR
9:08am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.16%)
€0.01 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€4.36
€4.36
Open
€4.38
€4.38
Day's High
€4.39
€4.39
Day's Low
€4.36
€4.36
Volume
489,376
489,376
Avg. Vol
3,655,208
3,655,208
52-wk High
€6.41
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18
€4.18
About
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIA SA) is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the operation of supermarket chains. The Company focuses on the retail sale of food products through owned or franchised self-service stores under the DIA brand name. Its brand names range includes DIA Market, Fresh by DIA, DIA... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,994.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|622.46
|Dividend:
|0.21
|Yield (%):
|4.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09