Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO)
DIIb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
32.41CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$32.37
Open
$32.21
Day's High
$32.57
Day's Low
$32.16
Volume
27,150
Avg. Vol
29,922
52-wk High
$40.85
52-wk Low
$28.31
About
Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$797.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|32.40
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|4.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK.N)
|$264.14
|-0.38
|Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG.N)
|$49.08
|+0.16
|Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS.N)
|$67.54
|+0.54
|FBI Wind Down Inc (FBNIQ.PK)
|--
|--