Edition:
United Kingdom

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR_u.TO)

DIR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.14CAD
7:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$9.14
Open
$9.11
Day's High
$9.16
Day's Low
$9.11
Volume
26,557
Avg. Vol
79,105
52-wk High
$9.24
52-wk Low
$7.34

Chart for

About

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust's objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.94
Market Cap(Mil.): $555.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.81
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 7.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about DIR_u.TO

BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT appoints Brian Pauls as new CEO

Oct 19 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT reports Q2 results

Aug 9 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Dream Industrial REIT announces first U.S. asset acquisition

July 24 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Dream industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.222

May 2 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

02 May 2017
» More DIR_u.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates