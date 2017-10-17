Edition:
United Kingdom

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

DIS.N on New York Stock Exchange

98.70USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
$99.40
Open
$99.05
Day's High
$99.15
Day's Low
$98.64
Volume
2,332,680
Avg. Vol
2,403,529
52-wk High
$116.09
52-wk Low
$91.66

Chart for

About

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): $154,456.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,543.48
Dividend: 0.78
Yield (%): 1.56

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about DIS.N

Netflix adds more subscribers than expected, shares hit record

Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected around the world in the third quarter and projected growth in line with Wall Street forecasts, saying it had a head start on rivals as internet television explodes globally. | Video

17 Oct 2017

Netflix adds more subscribers than expected, shares hit record

Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected around the world in the third quarter and projected growth in line with Wall Street forecasts, saying it had a head start on rivals as internet television explodes globally. | Video

17 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Netflix adds more subscribers than expected, shares hit record

Oct 16 Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected around the world in the third quarter and projected growth in line with Wall Street forecasts, saying it had a head start on rivals as internet television explodes globally.

17 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - Netflix valuation outstrips burgeoning opportunity

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix's valuation outstrips its burgeoning opportunity. The $87 billion video-streaming service hit another all-time high on Monday, benefiting in part from Comcast and AT&T recently warning of a fall in subscribers. Pay-TV customers cutting the cord should mean more viewers for Netflix. But even that and a fee hike last month don’t justify it trading at a sky-high multiple.

16 Oct 2017

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source

Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

13 Oct 2017

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks: source

Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

12 Oct 2017

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source

Oct 12 Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

12 Oct 2017

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases

LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

12 Oct 2017

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases

LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

12 Oct 2017

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

12 Oct 2017
» More DIS.N News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.OQ) $26.69 --
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX.OQ) $26.01 --
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) $101.33 -0.50
Time Warner Inc (TWX_w.N) -- --
CBS Corporation (CBS.N) $57.95 -0.97
CBS Corporation (CBSa.N) $59.02 -0.45
Viacom, Inc. (VIAB.OQ) $26.31 --
Viacom, Inc. (VIA.OQ) $33.20 --
DreamWorks Animation LLC (DWA.OQ) -- --
News Corp (NWSA.OQ) $13.75 --

Earnings vs. Estimates