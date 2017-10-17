Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)

Netflix adds more subscribers than expected, shares hit record Netflix Inc added more subscribers than expected around the world in the third quarter and projected growth in line with Wall Street forecasts, saying it had a head start on rivals as internet television explodes globally. |

Breakingviews - Netflix valuation outstrips burgeoning opportunity NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Netflix's valuation outstrips its burgeoning opportunity. The $87 billion video-streaming service hit another all-time high on Monday, benefiting in part from Comcast and AT&T recently warning of a fall in subscribers. Pay-TV customers cutting the cord should mean more viewers for Netflix. But even that and a fee hike last month don’t justify it trading at a sky-high multiple.

Disney to cut about 200 jobs at its TV networks - source Walt Disney Co plans to cut about 200 jobs at unit ABC and other cable networks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Movie studios join Disney-led service to link digital purchases LOS ANGELES Five Hollywood film studios have joined together to offer a new service designed to make it easier for consumers to collect digital movies that they can watch at home or on mobile devices, the studios said in a statement on Wednesday.

