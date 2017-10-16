Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV.TO)
DIV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.42CAD
7:34pm BST
3.42CAD
7:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.29%)
$-0.01 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
$3.43
$3.43
Open
$3.42
$3.42
Day's High
$3.43
$3.43
Day's Low
$3.39
$3.39
Volume
378,919
378,919
Avg. Vol
546,359
546,359
52-wk High
$3.51
$3.51
52-wk Low
$2.20
$2.20
About
Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV), formerly BENEV Capital Inc., is a multi-royalty company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America (Royalty Partners). Its primary objectives are to purchase stable and growing royalty streams from Royalty... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$266.01
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|106.09
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|7.15
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces renewal of AIR MILES(R) contract by BMO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty on June 20, Co's unit, amends credit agreement to extend maturity of credit facility to June 30, 2022
* Diversified Royalty Corp announces July 2017 cash dividend, amendment of SGRS Royalties LP credit facility, Sutton royalty rate increase, and q2 2017 earnings release date
BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Q1 revenue of $4.1 million
* Diversified royalty-combined same-store-sales-growth for Mr. Lube Canada Limited Partnership & Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd of positive 2.5% for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Clean Harbors Inc (CLH.N)
|$56.43
|+0.22
|Waste Services, Inc. (WSII.OQ)
|--
|--
|EnGlobe Corp. (EG.TO)
|--
|--