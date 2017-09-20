Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
869.10INR
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.35 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs873.45
Open
Rs874.00
Day's High
Rs877.80
Day's Low
Rs865.25
Volume
426,572
Avg. Vol
2,479,665
52-wk High
Rs1,303.80
52-wk Low
Rs532.65
About
Divi's Laboratories Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and Intermediates. The Company's geographical segments include India (Sales to customers within India) and other countries (Sales to customers outside India). Its products include Generic APIs, Intermediates, Peptide... (more)
|-0.03
|Rs229,524.09
|265.47
|10.00
|1.16
|--
|--
|--
|--
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
* Says Divi's Laboratories Limited, unit-2 has been inspected by US-FDA from September 11 to September 19, 2017
BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
* Says informed by US-FDA that it will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on company's unit-II at Visakhapatnam
BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 2.59 billion rupees versus profit3.22 billion rupees year ago