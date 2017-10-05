Edition:
United Kingdom

De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)

DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange

671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
671.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
98,408
52-wk High
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company's segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components. The Identity... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £676.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 101.93
Dividend: 16.70
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.23 10.90
ROE: -- 3.57 14.09

Latest News about DLAR.L

Bank of England contracts suppliers for next 20-pound banknote

LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it had contracted CCL Secure Ltd and De La Rue Plc to supply the next 20-pound bank note, to be issued in 2020.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-De La Rue says to buy DuPont's authentication business for $25 mln in cash

* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m

09 Jun 2017
