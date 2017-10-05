De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)
DLAR.L on London Stock Exchange
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
671.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
671.00
671.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
98,408
98,408
52-wk High
711.50
711.50
52-wk Low
547.00
547.00
About
De La Rue plc designs, manufactures and delivers banknotes to customers across the world. The Company's segments include Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates and banknote security components. The Identity... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£676.80
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|101.93
|Dividend:
|16.70
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.23
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.57
|14.09
Bank of England contracts suppliers for next 20-pound banknote
LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it had contracted CCL Secure Ltd and De La Rue Plc to supply the next 20-pound bank note, to be issued in 2020.
Bank of England contracts suppliers for next 20-pound banknote
LONDON, Oct 5 The Bank of England said on Thursday it had contracted CCL Secure Ltd and De La Rue Plc to supply the next 20-pound bank note, to be issued in 2020.
BRIEF-De La Rue says to buy DuPont's authentication business for $25 mln in cash
* To acquire authentication business of DuPont electronics & communications for a cash consideration of $25m
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Should you buy Entertainment One Ltd, Big Yellow Group plc and De La Rue plc on today's news?
- Should You Buy AstraZeneca plc, WH Smith Plc & De La Rue plc Today?
- Can You Beat The Market With Out-Of-Favour Stocks Lloyds Banking Group PLC, Marston's PLC & De La Rue plc?
- Should You Buy Big Payers BHP Billiton plc, De La Rue plc & Soco International plc?
- Five 5%+ Yielders You Can't Afford To Ignore: Centrica PLC, De La Rue plc, KCOM Group PLC, Ashmore Group plc, DX (Group) PLC
- Is There Any Way Back For Standard Chartered PLC, Anglo American plc And De La Rue plc?