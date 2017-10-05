De La Rue PLC (DLAR.L)

Bank of England contracts suppliers for next 20-pound banknote LONDON The Bank of England said on Thursday it had contracted CCL Secure Ltd and De La Rue Plc to supply the next 20-pound bank note, to be issued in 2020.

Bank of England contracts suppliers for next 20-pound banknote LONDON, Oct 5 The Bank of England said on Thursday it had contracted CCL Secure Ltd and De La Rue Plc to supply the next 20-pound bank note, to be issued in 2020.