DLF Ltd (DLF.NS)
DLF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
178.30INR
10:36am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs179.20
Open
Rs179.50
Day's High
Rs182.25
Day's Low
Rs177.55
Volume
4,647,023
Avg. Vol
9,847,495
52-wk High
Rs216.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.00
About
DLF Limited is an India-based real estate company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of colonization and real estate development. The Company is primarily engaged in development business focuses on the development and sale of residential real estate, which include plotted developments, houses, villas and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs306,144.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,784.06
|Dividend:
|2.00
|Yield (%):
|1.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09