Edition:
United Kingdom

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)

DLGD.L on London Stock Exchange

378.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
378.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,250,696
52-wk High
411.30
52-wk Low
328.40

Chart for

About

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company's operating segments... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): £5,009.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,375.00
Dividend: 6.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Latest News about DLGD.L

BRIEF-‍Direct Line Group announces a 15 pct equity stake in Canopy​

* ‍DIRECT LINE GROUP ANNOUNCES A 15% EQUITY STAKE IN UK-BASED COMPANY CANOPY​ Further company coverage:

02 Oct 2017

Direct Line Insurance names Prudential executive as CFO

UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

08 Sep 2017

MOVES-Direct Line Insurance names Prudential exec as CFO

Sept 8 UK-based general insurer Direct Line Insurance Group said Prudential Plc executive Penny James will replace John Reizenstein as its chief financial officer, starting from March.

08 Sep 2017

Direct Line appoints Prudential executive as CFO

Britain's Direct Line Insurance Group said on Friday it had appointed Penny James, head of risk at insurer Prudential , as chief financial officer.

08 Sep 2017

Direct Line appoints Prudential executive as CFO

Sept 8 Britain's Direct Line Insurance Group said on Friday it had appointed Penny James, head of risk at insurer Prudential, as chief financial officer.

08 Sep 2017

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Direct Line brings on Prudential exec as new finance head

* ‍Penny James to succeed John Reizenstein as CFO of Direct Line Group​

08 Sep 2017

Insurer Direct Line profit up, shares hit record high

Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, jumped to a record high on Tuesday after it reported better than expected first-half profit and raised its interim dividend.

01 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Insurer Direct Line profit up, shares hit record high

Aug 1 Shares in Direct Line Insurance Group , Britain's largest motor insurer, jumped to a record high on Tuesday after it reported better than expected first-half profit and raised its interim dividend.

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Direct Line Insurance ups dividend 38.8 pct to 6.8 pence

* Aim to grow regular dividend in line with business growth, expect to be in region of 2% to 3% per annum over medium term.

01 Aug 2017

Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit

Aug 1 - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain's largest motor insurer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-half profit on higher insurance.

01 Aug 2017
» More DLGD.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates