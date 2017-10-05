Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)
Apple component supplier AMS's confident forecast boosts share price
Austria-based electronic chip maker AMS's share price jumped on Tuesday after it raised its revenue forecast and allayed some fears of production delays for prime customer Apple's new iPhone X and weak sales for the iPhone 8.
Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things
FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million (231.94 million pounds), helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.
Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations
LONDON Miners and banks led a sell-off among cyclical sectors weighing on the European market on Wednesday, while semiconductor firms' shares were up.
European shares dip as financials curb Apple-led tech rally
LONDON Semiconductor firms' shares were a bright spot on Wednesday in a lacklustre European market, weighed down by a fall among mining stocks and banks.