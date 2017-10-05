Edition:
United Kingdom

Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

DLGS.DE on Xetra

39.55EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€1.12 (+2.93%)
Prev Close
€38.42
Open
€39.10
Day's High
€40.75
Day's Low
€39.10
Volume
970,787
Avg. Vol
494,619
52-wk High
€52.35
52-wk Low
€30.60

Chart for

About

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes integrated and mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimized for hand-held devices, Internet of things (IoT), smart home, light emitting diode (LED) solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications. The Company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, which... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,966.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 76.38
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.74 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.50 10.90
ROE: -- -20.78 14.09

Latest News about DLGS.DE

Apple component supplier AMS's confident forecast boosts share price

Austria-based electronic chip maker AMS's share price jumped on Tuesday after it raised its revenue forecast and allayed some fears of production delays for prime customer Apple's new iPhone X and weak sales for the iPhone 8.

11:41am BST

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things

FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million (231.94 million pounds), helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

05 Oct 2017

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things

FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

05 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things

* Programmable chips key to smart home products, cars (Adds management on terms of deal, share buybacks)

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor to continue buybacks after Silego deal

* Tells conference call after announcing plans to take over Silego that it will continue share buybacks

05 Oct 2017

Germany's Dialog to buy Silego in Internet-of-Things play

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 Germany's Dialog Semiconductor said on Thursday it would acquire privately held California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln

* Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Silego Technology, the leader in configurable mixed-signal ICS

05 Oct 2017

Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations

LONDON Miners and banks led a sell-off among cyclical sectors weighing on the European market on Wednesday, while semiconductor firms' shares were up.

02 Aug 2017

Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations

* Energy, miners, autos weaker; Rio Tinto drops (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

02 Aug 2017

European shares dip as financials curb Apple-led tech rally

LONDON Semiconductor firms' shares were a bright spot on Wednesday in a lacklustre European market, weighed down by a fall among mining stocks and banks.

02 Aug 2017
» More DLGS.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates