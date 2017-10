Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

Apple component supplier AMS's confident forecast boosts share price Austria-based electronic chip maker AMS's share price jumped on Tuesday after it raised its revenue forecast and allayed some fears of production delays for prime customer Apple's new iPhone X and weak sales for the iPhone 8.

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million (231.94 million pounds), helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things FRANKFURT Germany's Dialog Semiconductor is to acquire California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

UPDATE 2-Dialog Semiconductor to buy Silego to expand into Internet of Things * Programmable chips key to smart home products, cars (Adds management on terms of deal, share buybacks)

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor to continue buybacks after Silego deal * Tells conference call after announcing plans to take over Silego that it will continue share buybacks

Germany's Dialog to buy Silego in Internet-of-Things play FRANKFURT, Oct 5 Germany's Dialog Semiconductor said on Thursday it would acquire privately held California-based Silego Technology Inc for up to $306 million, helping to strengthen its position in the market for the so-called Internet of Things.

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor buys Silego for up to $306 mln * Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Silego Technology, the leader in configurable mixed-signal ICS

Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations LONDON Miners and banks led a sell-off among cyclical sectors weighing on the European market on Wednesday, while semiconductor firms' shares were up.

Cyclicals slump drags European shares down as banks miss expectations * Energy, miners, autos weaker; Rio Tinto drops (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)