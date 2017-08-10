Derwent London PLC (DLN.L)
2,710.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
2,710.00
--
--
--
--
285,681
3,021.00
2,341.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.92
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,073.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.46
|Dividend:
|17.33
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.40
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.36
|14.09
Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient
Derwent London , a central London office developer, raised its full-year rent guidance on Thursday after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half, underscoring the resilience of the capital's commercial real estate market.
UPDATE 2-Derwent raises rents forecast as central London property proves resilient
* Shares up 0.3 pct at 2,813 pence (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details, share movement)
BRIEF-Derwent London pre-let lower ground floors and a new office pavilion
* DERWENT LONDON - PRE-LET LOWER GROUND FLOORS AND A NEW OFFICE PAVILION AT WHITE CHAPEL BUILDING, 10 WHITECHAPEL HIGH STREET E1, TO FOTOGRAFISKA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Derwent London reports HY earnings of 45.42p/share
* HY EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 0.9% TO 3,582P FROM 3,551P AT 31 DECEMBER 2016
Property firm Derwent London raises full-year rents forecast
Aug 10 Derwent London, a central London office developer, raised its full-year rents guidance after achieving a record level of new lettings in the first half despite concerns about Brexit.
Britain's FTSE falters, but set for weekly gain; Carillion sees relief
LONDON, July 14 Britain's major share index faltered on Friday, but was set to end the week in positive territory on the back of a global rally after US Fed officials suggested monetary policy tightening would go ahead at a slower pace.
BRIEF-Derwent London sells interest in copyright building
* Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH
