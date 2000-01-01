Edition:
Delta Property Fund Ltd (DLTJ.J)

DLTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

729.00ZAc
1:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
728.00
Open
730.00
Day's High
730.00
Day's Low
728.00
Volume
16,498
Avg. Vol
669,759
52-wk High
934.00
52-wk Low
685.00

Delta Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company's focus is long-term investment in quality, rental generating properties situated in strategic nodes attractive to national government and tenants requiring empowered landlords. The Company operates through five segments: retail, office... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): R5,123.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 710.63
Dividend: 51.31
Yield (%): 13.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

