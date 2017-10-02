Edition:
Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGOa.L)

DMGOa.L on London Stock Exchange

672.50GBp
5:05pm BST
Change (% chg)

-6.50 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
679.00
Open
680.50
Day's High
680.50
Day's Low
666.50
Volume
762,065
Avg. Vol
695,304
52-wk High
836.00
52-wk Low
605.50

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company's segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.93
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,226.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 337.39
Dividend: 6.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.03 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.62 10.90
ROE: -- 3.72 14.09

Latest News about DMGOa.L

BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sees full-year in line

* ‍group outlook for 2017 in line with current market expectations​

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Daily Mail & General Trust announces disposal of admissions education business

* ‍ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOBSONS' ADMISSIONS SOFTWARE BUSINESS TO CAMPUS MANAGEMENT, INCREASING DMGT'S PORTFOLIO FOCUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust says full year outlook unchanged

* Underlying revenue in the third quarter in line with last year; proforma reported revenues up 7%, including 5% benefit from foreign exchange rates

27 Jul 2017
