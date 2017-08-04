Edition:
Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO)

DML.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$0.52
Open
$0.54
Day's High
$0.54
Day's Low
$0.52
Volume
187,107
Avg. Vol
443,270
52-wk High
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.49

About

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.14
Market Cap(Mil.): $312.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 559.08
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.08 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -13.90 10.90
ROE: -- -21.64 14.09

Latest News about DML.TO

BRIEF-Denison Mines Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Denison reports Q2 2017 results including highlights from promising summer 2017 exploration program

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business

* Denison reports extension of Cornerstone contract for environmental services business

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Denison says 22.5 pct owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal

* Denison announces 22.5% owned McClean Lake operations granted 10-year licence renewal by CNSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Denison Mines reports Q1 total revenues from continuing operations $2.6 million

* Reports q1 2017 results including highlights from successful winter 2017 exploration programs

03 May 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Priargunskoye Przdtn Grn-Khmk Oby PAO(P) (PGHOI.RTS) -- --
Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) $11.26 -0.11
U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG.OQ) $1.01 0.00
Blue Star Global Inc (BUSC.PK) $0.02 --
Westwater Resources Inc (WWR.OQ) $1.05 -0.06

