Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO)
DNA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.36CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-2.86%)
Prev Close
$1.40
Open
$1.39
Day's High
$1.39
Day's Low
$1.35
Volume
113,705
Avg. Vol
331,999
52-wk High
$1.78
52-wk Low
$1.06
About
Dalradian Resources Inc. is a Canada-based gold development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Northern Ireland. The Company's geographical segments are Canada and Northern Ireland. Its operations are focused on the Curraghinalt gold project in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$390.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|282.92
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
* Osisko Gold Royalties - entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share
BRIEF-Dalradian says qtrly loss $0.01 per share
* Qtrly loss $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: