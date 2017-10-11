Edition:
Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)

741.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
741.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
377,721
52-wk High
819.00
52-wk Low
541.50

About

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a...

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,442.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 201.71
Dividend: 19.50
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 27.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.61 10.90
ROE: -- 15.32 14.09

UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather

British retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 percent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

11 Oct 2017

Dunelm says trading picks up after difficult year

Dunelm Group Plc , the British homewares retailer which abruptly parted company with its chief executive last month, said trading had been encouraging in the first two months of its latest financial year.

13 Sep 2017

UK retailer Dunelm warns on spending squeeze as sales fall

Sept 13 British home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group Plc said it expected British consumers' disposable incomes to be under pressure as it reported a drop in sales in the 12 months to June.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Dunelm Group posts FY underlying pretax profit of 109.3 mln pounds

* FOR THE YEAR, SHARE OF HOMEWARES MARKET INCREASED TO 7.9% (2016: 7.8%)

13 Sep 2017

Dunelm's chief leaves as retailer seeks 'different leadership'

Dunelm's Chief Executive John Browett is to step down just over two years into the job at the British homewares retailer which said it would seek "different leadership" for its next phase of growth.

30 Aug 2017

