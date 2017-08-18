Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (DOAS.IS)
DOAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
8.15TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.12TL (-1.45%)
Prev Close
8.27TL
Open
8.26TL
Day's High
8.26TL
Day's Low
8.14TL
Volume
343,655
Avg. Vol
1,251,542
52-wk High
10.30TL
52-wk Low
8.02TL
About
Dogus Otomotiv Servis ve Ticaret AS (Dogus Otomotiv) is a Turkey-based automotive importer and distributor. Its sales and service network is comprised of over 500 contact points. The Company delivers its main business lines of import and distributorship with the provision of automotive financing, spare parts and accessories... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,841.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|220.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.41
|14.09
BRIEF-Dogus Otomotiv Q2 net profit drops to 41.5 million lira
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 3.13 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 3.11 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO