Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)

DOM.L on London Stock Exchange

330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
329.00
Open
330.10
Day's High
331.55
Day's Low
328.00
Volume
3,462,976
Avg. Vol
3,850,790
52-wk High
394.70
52-wk Low
255.80

Chart for

About

Domino's Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights for the Domino's brand in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company's segments are the UK, Ireland, Switzerland and international investments. It operates over... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,530.18
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 489.97
Dividend: 3.75
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Latest News about DOM.L

Domino's German JV to buy independent chain Hallo Pizza

Domino's Pizza Group Plc said its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany's largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Domino's German JV to acquire Hallo Pizza for 32 mln euros

* Domino's Pizza Group Plc - ‍daytona Jv Limited is to acquire hallo pizza gmbh for a consideration of eur 32 million on a cash and debt free basis

19 Oct 2017

Pick up in UK trading boosts Domino's Pizza shares

Shares in Domino's Pizza jumped more than 10 percent on Tuesday after Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm reported a pick up in third-quarter sales, driven by online orders.

10 Oct 2017

Britain's Domino's Pizza UK trading improves

Oct 10 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, said trading in the third quarter improved in the UK, adding that it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to meet market forecasts.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Domino's pizza expects FY underlying PBT at least in line with current market expectations​

* FOR Q3, ‍UK SYSTEM SALES UP 11.6% AND UK LFL SALES GROWTH UP 8.1%​

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Domino's Pizza announces share repurchase programme of up to 15 mln pounds

* FROM SEPT 20 UNTIL OCT. 19, 2017 IT WILL COMMENCE AN IRREVOCABLE, DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO £15 MILLION OF COMPANY'S ORDINARY SHARES OF 25/48 PENCE EACH

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-UK's Domino's Pizza announces new franchisee partnership

* ANNOUNCES CREATION OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH ITS FRANCHISEE IN LONDON

11 Aug 2017

Domino's Pizza's slowing UK sales growth sends shares tumbling

Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, reported much lower like-for-like sales growth in the first half of the year, sending its shares tumbling on Tuesday.

25 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

