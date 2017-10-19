Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L)
330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1.00 (+0.30%)
329.00
330.10
331.55
328.00
3,462,976
3,850,790
394.70
255.80
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,530.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|489.97
|Dividend:
|3.75
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
Domino's German JV to buy independent chain Hallo Pizza
Domino's Pizza Group Plc said its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany's largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country.
Oct 19 Domino's Pizza Group Plc said its German joint venture, in which it owns a third of the stake, would buy Germany's largest independent pizza chain, Hallo Pizza, to expand its business in the country.
BRIEF-Domino's German JV to acquire Hallo Pizza for 32 mln euros
* Domino's Pizza Group Plc - daytona Jv Limited is to acquire hallo pizza gmbh for a consideration of eur 32 million on a cash and debt free basis
Pick up in UK trading boosts Domino's Pizza shares
Shares in Domino's Pizza jumped more than 10 percent on Tuesday after Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm reported a pick up in third-quarter sales, driven by online orders.
Britain's Domino's Pizza UK trading improves
Oct 10 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, said trading in the third quarter improved in the UK, adding that it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to meet market forecasts.
BRIEF-Domino's pizza expects FY underlying PBT at least in line with current market expectations
* FOR Q3, UK SYSTEM SALES UP 11.6% AND UK LFL SALES GROWTH UP 8.1%
BRIEF-Domino's Pizza announces share repurchase programme of up to 15 mln pounds
* FROM SEPT 20 UNTIL OCT. 19, 2017 IT WILL COMMENCE AN IRREVOCABLE, DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE UP TO £15 MILLION OF COMPANY'S ORDINARY SHARES OF 25/48 PENCE EACH
BRIEF-UK's Domino's Pizza announces new franchisee partnership
* ANNOUNCES CREATION OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH ITS FRANCHISEE IN LONDON
Domino's Pizza's slowing UK sales growth sends shares tumbling
Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group Plc, reported much lower like-for-like sales growth in the first half of the year, sending its shares tumbling on Tuesday.
Earnings vs. Estimates
