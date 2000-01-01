Dom Development SA (DOMP.WA)
DOMP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
78.95PLN
11:59am BST
Change (% chg)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
-0.75zł (-0.94%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Dom Development SA is a Poland-based company engaged in the construction and sale of residential real estate. The Company's main activities include housing projects for the mass market, exclusive residences and single-family houses. Dom Development SA cooperates with various banks and independent financial advisors to develop... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł2,103.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.87
|Dividend:
|5.05
|Yield (%):
|5.97
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|12.98
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.81
|14.09