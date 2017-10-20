Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
DPH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,050.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,050.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,050.00
2,050.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
176,912
176,912
52-wk High
2,185.00
2,185.00
52-wk Low
1,225.00
1,225.00
About
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. The Company is engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of products for veterinarians. Its segments include European Pharmaceuticals, North American (NA) Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£2,007.26
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|93.40
|Dividend:
|15.33
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals Q1 performance in line with management expectations
* DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS - PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, WITH CONTINUED GROWTH ACROSS ALL OF ITS MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Dechra says trading in line with management expectations
* Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations
