Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)

Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire Sept 27 British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE firms as financials, ITV rise LONDON, Aug 30 Britain's top share index rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as financials firmed and media stock ITV crept higher.