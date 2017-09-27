Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)
DPLM.L on London Stock Exchange
1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,094.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,094.00
1,094.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
108,778
108,778
52-wk High
1,187.00
1,187.00
52-wk Low
876.50
876.50
About
Diploma PLC is an international group of businesses supplying specialized technical products and services. It is organized into three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals and Controls. Life Sciences Sector businesses supply a range of consumables, instrumentation and related services to the healthcare and environmental... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,245.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|113.24
|Dividend:
|7.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire
British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.
Britain's Diploma Plc CEO Bruce Thompson to retire
Sept 27 British industrial component maker Diploma Plc said its longstanding Chief Executive Bruce Thompson would retire next year.
FTSE firms as financials, ITV rise
LONDON FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as financials firmed and media stock ITV crept higher.
UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE firms as financials, ITV rise
LONDON, Aug 30 Britain's top share index rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as financials firmed and media stock ITV crept higher.
Britain's FTSE firms as financials, ITV rise
LONDON, Aug 30 Britain's top share index rose on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as financials firmed and media stock ITV crept higher.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Don't buy Glencore plc, Diploma plc or Berendsen plc until you've read this!
- Should You Buy GlaxoSmithKline plc, Diploma PLC & Merlin Entertainments PLC?
- J Sainsbury plc vs Diploma plc vs Boohoo.com plc: Which Is The Best Buy?
- Diploma PLC Flies As Revenues Rise
- Will Diploma Plc Get A Passing Grade This Year?
- What The World's Best Stock Pickers Would Buy