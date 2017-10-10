Edition:
Deutsche Post AG (DPWGn.DE)

DPWGn.DE on Xetra

38.15EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€38.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,436,788
52-wk High
€38.52
52-wk Low
€27.58

About

Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based provider of postal services. The Company operates through four segments: Post - eCommerce - Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain. The Post - eCommerce - Parcel segment handles both domestic and international mail and provides dialogue marketing, nationwide press... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): €45,183.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,213.64
Dividend: 1.05
Yield (%): 2.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 71.58 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.85 10.90
ROE: -- 7.52 14.09

Latest News about DPWGn.DE

BRIEF-Nvidia - Deutsche Post DHL Group and ZF partner to deploy test fleet of autonomous delivery trucks​

* Nvidia Corp - Deutsche Post DHL Group and ZF partnered together to deploy a test fleet of autonomous delivery trucks, starting in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

Deutsche Post DHL to double StreetScooter e-minivan production

FRANKFURT German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL is building a second StreetScooter electric minivan factory in Dueren near Cologne as it doubles capacity to sell vehicles to third parties, it said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017

Ford ponders building electric van in Cologne

HAMBURG Ford is considering building the electric Streetscooter minivan developed by German logistics firm Deutsche Post DHL Group as both companies explore ways to expand the project, a senior official of the carmaker in Germany said.

28 Sep 2017

VW is "second mover" in electric commercial vehicles - exec

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Volkswagen is a "second mover" in electrified commercial vehicles, after lagging companies such as Tesla and Deutsche Post DHL in putting them on the road, the head of VW's trucks business told a German newspaper.

17 Sep 2017

Deutsche Post sells British unit Williams Lea to Advent

FRANKFURT, Aug 24 Deutsche Post DHL has agreed to sell its British outsourcing subsidiary Williams Lea Tag to private equity group Advent International to focus on its core logistics service business, the two companies said on Thursday.

24 Aug 2017

Deutsche Post eyes record Christmas parcel business in Germany

BOCHUM, Germany, Aug 21 Deutsche Post DHL is expecting another record year for parcel deliveries in Germany during the crucial Christmas period, a company executive said on Monday.

21 Aug 2017

Deutsche Post open to more electric van projects with Ford

COLOGNE, Germany Deutsche Post said it would consider broadening an electric van alliance with U.S. carmaker Ford after teaming up to put zero-emissions delivery vans on the road.

16 Aug 2017
