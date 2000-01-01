Edition:
United Kingdom

Dream Global REIT (DRG_u.TO)

DRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.12CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$11.12
Open
$11.08
Day's High
$11.13
Day's Low
$11.08
Volume
316,440
Avg. Vol
503,300
52-wk High
$11.33
52-wk Low
$8.85

Chart for

About

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company's portfolio consists of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,932.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 175.07
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 7.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates