DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRT.TO)
5.99CAD
8:59pm BST
$0.13 (+2.22%)
$5.86
$5.86
$6.03
$5.85
198,195
258,648
$7.51
$4.59
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.78
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$481.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|84.13
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions reports Q2 loss per share c$0.03
* Dirtt announces Q2 revenue growth and value increase on major contract
BRIEF-DIRTT Environmental Solutions says Clinton Mcnair, who was appointed CFO, is no longer with company
* DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - Clinton G. Mcnair, who was appointed as DIRTT's chief financial officer on June 1, 2017, is no longer with company
BRIEF-DIRTT appoints Clinton Mcnair as chief financial officer
* Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer
BRIEF-DIRTT announces new chief financial officer
* DIRTT environmental solutions ltd - announced Clinton G. Mcnair as newest addition to its senior management team, in role of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dirtt announces Q1 loss per share C$0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.00, revenue view C$64.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dirtt says CFO Payne to step down
* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd- Scott Jenkins will serve as interim CFO until Payne's successor is named
BRIEF-Dirtt Environmental Solutions awarded contract for interior construction projects in multiple locations
* Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd - awarded contract from international company, for interior construction projects in multiple locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: