Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRWG_p.DE)
DRWG_p.DE on Xetra
99.99EUR
4:35pm BST
99.99EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.33 (+0.33%)
€0.33 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€99.66
€99.66
Open
€100.50
€100.50
Day's High
€102.50
€102.50
Day's Low
€99.95
€99.95
Volume
19,910
19,910
Avg. Vol
28,504
28,504
52-wk High
€107.00
€107.00
52-wk Low
€60.92
€60.92
About
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,477.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17.76
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|189.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.90
|14.09