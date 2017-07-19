Edition:
United Kingdom

Drax Group PLC (DRX.L)

DRX.L on London Stock Exchange

287.30GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
287.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,088,809
52-wk High
393.20
52-wk Low
273.10

Chart for

About

Drax Group Plc is engaged in the electricity generation; electricity supply to business customers, and manufacturing of sustainable compressed wood pellets for use in electricity production. The Company's segments include Generation, which is engaged in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station; Biomass Supply, which... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,229.13
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 406.86
Dividend: 4.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about DRX.L

UPDATE 1-Drax speeds up plans for coal conversion to gas

* Reports H1 loss but says full-year on track (Updates, adds details, background, CEO, shares)

19 Jul 2017

Drax falls to first-half loss after forex hit

LONDON, July 19 British power producer Drax reported a half-year pretax loss on Wednesday after a one-off hit on foreign exchange hedging.

19 Jul 2017

Drax says may convert coal units to run on gas

LONDON British power producer Drax is assessing whether to convert its remaining coal-fired power units to run on gas instead so they can compete in the country's annual capacity auction, the company said on Thursday.

15 Jun 2017
» More DRX.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More DRX.L Market Views