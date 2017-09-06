Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO)

BRIEF-Descartes Q2 earnings per share $0.09 * Descartes reports fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results

BRIEF-Descartes acquires MacroPoint * Descartes Systems Group Inc - deal for ‍approximately $US 107 million​

BRIEF-Descartes acquires PCSTrac business * Descartes systems group inc - ‍purchase price for acquisition was approximately us $11.25 million in cash.​

BRIEF-Descartes reports Q1 EPS $0.09 * Descartes reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

BRIEF-Descartes acquires ShipRush * Descartes Systems Group Inc - Descartes acquired shiprush for up-front consideration of approximately $USD14.0 million