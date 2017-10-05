Koninklijke DSM NV (DSMN.AS)
72.95EUR
9:28am BST
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€72.95
€72.95
€73.10
€72.65
145,012
631,011
€73.14
€54.37
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€12,599.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.43
|Dividend:
|0.58
|Yield (%):
|2.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Amyris Inc enters into agreement with Koninklijke DSM N.V.
* Amyris enters into product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for human nutrition ingredient
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29
Sept 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BRIEF-Amyris enters into second major product development with Royal DSM
* Amyris Inc enters into second major product development and production agreement with Royal DSM
BRIEF-Amyris says second tranche of $50 mln in a private placement days is being led by a $25-mln investment from Koninklijke
* Amyris announces agreements for $50 million in second tranche of equity financing, exceeding previous target of $95 million
UPDATE 2-DSM raises 2017 profit forecasts, shares jump
AMSTERDAM, Aug 1 Dutch speciality chemicals company DSM raised its profit forecast for 2017 on Tuesday after higher sales and tighter cost controls helped it report a better than expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter earnings.
BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into collaboration agreement with DSM focused on technology to potentially deliver Aerie compounds to treat retinal diseases such as wet AMD
BRIEF-Amyris enters into first product development, production agreement with Royal DSM
* Amyris enters into first product development and production agreement with Royal DSM for food and nutrition molecule
BRIEF-Beijing WKW Automotive Parts plans to buy stake in DSM Green Power Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 23 percent stake in DSM Green Power Ltd for 115 million yuan ($16.90 million)
BRIEF-Alpiq and DSM make secondary balancing power available to Swissgrid
* ALPIQ AND THE FINE CHEMICALS MANUFACTURER DSM MAKE SECONDARY BALANCING POWER AVAILABLE TO SWISSGRID Source text - http://bit.ly/2rpwdYk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for $5.2 billion to expand biopharma services
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy Patheon NV , a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion (£4 billion) as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry. | Video