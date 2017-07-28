Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)
DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
-24.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
12,793.00
Open
12,800.00
Day's High
12,800.00
Day's Low
12,651.00
Volume
7,166
Avg. Vol
135,728
52-wk High
17,200.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00
About
Distell Group Limited is an investment holding company with interests in liquor-related companies. The Company is a producer and marketer of wines, spirits, ciders and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, sold across the world. The Company's segments include South Africa; Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS); Rest of... (more)
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R28,878.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|222.38
|Dividend:
|214.00
|Yield (%):
|2.92
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.57
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.97
|14.09
BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands
* DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD
BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure