Distell Group Ltd (DSTJ.J)

DSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

12,769.00ZAc
2:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

-24.00 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
12,793.00
Open
12,800.00
Day's High
12,800.00
Day's Low
12,651.00
Volume
7,166
Avg. Vol
135,728
52-wk High
17,200.00
52-wk Low
12,480.00

About

Distell Group Limited is an investment holding company with interests in liquor-related companies. The Company is a producer and marketer of wines, spirits, ciders and other ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, sold across the world. The Company's segments include South Africa; Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland (BLNS); Rest of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.48
Market Cap(Mil.): R28,878.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 222.38
Dividend: 214.00
Yield (%): 2.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 33.57 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.70 10.90
ROE: -- 7.97 14.09

Latest News about DSTJ.J

BRIEF-Distell's Distell International says acquisition of Best Global Brands

* DISTELL INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (DIHL), HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF 26% OF ORDINARY SHARES OF BEST GLOBAL BRANDS LTD (BGB) FOR $54.6 MILLION FROM HAWKSFORD TRUSTEES JERSEY LTD

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure

* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure

22 Jun 2017
