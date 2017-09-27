Dish TV India Ltd (DSTV.NS)

BRIEF-Dish TV India gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non-core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services * Gets shareholders' nod for sale of co's non core business undertaking of Infra Support Services to Dish Infra Services Source text: http://bit.ly/2xKKL6A Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dish TV India posts June-qtr consol loss * Says June-quarter churn at 1 percent p.m. was slightly higher than the 0.9 percent p.m. previous quarter

BRIEF-Dish TV India reports March-qtr loss * Says approved invsetment in an incorporation of unit to initiate OTT biz