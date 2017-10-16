Edition:
Discovery Ltd (DSYJ.J)

DSYJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,574.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

64.00 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
14,510.00
Open
14,510.00
Day's High
14,593.00
Day's Low
14,450.00
Volume
386,547
Avg. Vol
1,373,953
52-wk High
15,149.00
52-wk Low
10,947.00

About

Discovery Limited is an integrated financial services organization specializing in health insurance, life assurance, wellness, investments and savings products, short-term insurance and credit card products. The Company's segments include Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Health... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): R89,588.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 646.84
Dividend: 98.00
Yield (%): 1.34

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.31 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 5.50 14.09

Latest News about DSYJ.J

S. African health insurer Discovery awarded banking licence

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 South African health insurance group Discovery said it has been granted a banking licence, in a move that opens the way for it to pursue plans to set up a retail bank.

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Discovery posts FY group diluted HEPS 682.5 cents

* FY GROUP DILUTED HEPS 682.5 CENTS VERSUS 566.7 CENTS YEAR AGO

18 Sep 2017

Discovery’s cable deal rests on rosy assumptions

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Discovery's cable deal rests on some rosy assumptions. The producer of “Shark Week” is buying Food Network and HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion. Cost savings won’t cover the premium and getting distributors to pony up for more content will be a hard sell in a churning media market.

01 Aug 2017

Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources

Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

19 Jul 2017

South African insurer Discovery launches health insurance brand in Australia

May 24 South African insurer Discovery Limited said on Wednesday it will create a health insurance brand in a joint venture with two Australian companies to expand the footprint of its behaviour tracking programme.

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Discovery partners AIA Australia and GMHBA to create new health insurance brand

* Says partners AIA Australia and GMHBA to create a new health insurance brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

24 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates